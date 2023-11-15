Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 13, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 13, 2023:
- Maldonado-Hernandez, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
- Morales, Cristobal – Reckless Driving
- Robinson, Jordan Taylor – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Date/Family/Household Member, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Kibodeaux, Todd Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Simmons, Robert Delma, III – Theft of Property/Grave/Human Corpse/Military Marker
- Reyes, Ramiro – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd), Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Brown, Christopher Deonta – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Drivers License, No Safety Belts
- Barnes, Mya Sharde – Criminal Mischief