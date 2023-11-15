Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 13, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 13, 2023:

  • Maldonado-Hernandez, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Morales, Cristobal – Reckless Driving
  • Robinson, Jordan Taylor – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Date/Family/Household Member, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Kibodeaux, Todd Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Simmons, Robert Delma, III – Theft of Property/Grave/Human Corpse/Military Marker
  • Reyes, Ramiro – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd), Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Brown, Christopher Deonta – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Drivers License, No Safety Belts
  • Barnes, Mya Sharde – Criminal Mischief
