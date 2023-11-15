Tammy Topanga Kennedy

Tammy Topanga “Lieutenant Nubbs” Kennedy, 26, of Missouri City, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Sugarland, Texas. She was born on September 15, 1997, in Houston, Texas, to Carl Ray and Tina Gayle Smith Kennedy.

Tammy pursued many interests, some of which included drawing and singing. She was extremely talented at both. Tammy was very outgoing and loved her nieces and nephews dearly. She was a social butterfly, no matter where she went, she never met a stranger. Tammy had a heart of gold. She would go out of her way to help others, even if it meant she was going to be without.

Tammy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Barbara Smith Gibson and Floyd Smith; her grandmother Tammy Brown, affectionately known as Nonnie; her maternal great-grandmother Emerline Joiner; and her uncle Robert Smith. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her parents of Dayton; her brothers Michael Kennedy and wife Ashley of Dayton, Aaron Kennedy and wife Wendi of Dayton; and Ryan Kennedy and wife Cheyenne of Dayton; her nieces Kaylan Kennedy, Lilly Kennedy and Emorie Kennedy; her nephews Mason Kennedy, Wyatt Kennedy, and Benton Kennedy; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration honoring Tammy’s life will begin at 11am on Monday, November 20, 2023, in the sanctuary of Trinity Baptist Church, 408 W. Clayton Street, Dayton, Texas, 77535.

