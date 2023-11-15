Florence Nadine Cook

Nadine Cook “MeMaw”, 80, from Hull, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. She was born on December 23, 1942, in Jennings, Louisiana, to her parents George Edward Hickman and Barbara Esther Sullivan.

Nadine was a devoted mother to her children Tracy, Esther, and Kelley. She enjoyed all their extracurricular activities throughout their childhood and adult life. Nadine was always there through any sporting, cheering, school events that leave her children with fond memories of their mom. She was also a devoted MeMaw and cherished all her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Throughout Nadine’s life she enjoyed playing the piano for various churches she attended. She and her friends enjoyed road trips to Delta where you could find her pulling on just about any slot machine or hollering Bingo at any bingo hall. Nadine was an avid Astro, Oiler, and Texan fan. Nadine will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents George Edward Hickman and Barbara Esther Sullivan; brothers, Sonnie Hickman, Loyd Hickman; sisters, Sissie Deckert and Faye Teel.

Nadine is survived by her son, Tracy Cook; daughters, Esther Carroll and husband Chuck, Kelley Berry; grandchildren, Kateland Marks, Dana Flowers, and husband Austin, Kristin Cook, Colton Cook and wife Brianna, Courtney Budro and husband Trevor, Chase Carroll and wife Christen; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving Nadine as pallbearers are Tracy Cook, Colton Cook, Chuck Carroll, Chase Carroll, Trevor Budro and Nauriece Monroe. Honorary pallbearer is Don Graves.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Faith & Family in Batson, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, November 17, 2023, officiated by Pastor Emerson Barnhill at Faith & Family in Batson, Texas. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery, Batson, Texas.

