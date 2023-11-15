Joseph Allen Buller

Funeral services for Joseph Allen Buller, 63, of Coldspring, Texas, will be held Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:00am at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will begin prior to the service at 10:00am.

Joseph was born December 7, 1959, and went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2023.  He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gay Ann Buller; children, Kelly Buller and Martin, Justin Buller and Christina; grandchildren, Maddison, Wade, and Maesyn and his beloved cat, Rusty.

Pallbearers for the service will be Roger Lowery, Josh Lowery, Cody Lowery, Dustin Lowery, Larry Hensely Jr, Curtis Green, Sal Ramirez and David Boaen.  Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Coleman and the Point Blank VFD.

