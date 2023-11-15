Elton Mayes knew how to fill a room with laughter. Even in his last few years he never lost his sense of humor. He had an incredible love for his friends and family. He was born March 19, 1938, in his grandmother’s house in Houston, Texas. He died surrounded by his loved ones November 11, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas.

Elton was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Mayes, his father Myron Mayes, his sister Myra Lee Mayes, his daughter Candice Elaine, and his son Larry James. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years Frances Eason Mayes, his brother James and wife Zetta Mayes, his sister Patti and husband Mike Chevalier, his daughter Catherine Rene, his daughter Carolyn Jeanette, his son Theral Nathaniel “Nathan”, his son Joseph Elton and wife Penny, and the two “apples of his eyes”, his granddaughters Rowan Evylie and Jonah Noel, as well as many other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, family and friends.

Elton held many occupations along with being an ordained minister. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea. He retired from the United States Postal Service having worked in Liberty and Crosby as an assistant postmaster. He spent his “retirement” earning a degree and becoming a real estate agent, working with Century 21 Life Changers for many years.

Elton was a devout Christian. He was a student of God’s word who committed his life to teaching others about the Gospel. He led the OASIS group at Crosby Church for 20-plus years alongside his wife, Fran. He enjoyed singing in the choir and playing his guitar. Anyone who knew Elton knew that he loved to serve and praise the Lord.

Elton loved writing. He wrote many poems and songs throughout his life and started writing a novel before his death. He loved to fish with Fran and the children. He spent many hours working in the garden, maintaining his vegetables, and tending his lawn. He had many happy times as “Clem” in the Crosby Opry. He was a cut up and enjoyed playing pranks on his loved ones.

Saturdays are for aggravating according to his son Joseph, who has a very similar temperament. The stories of his shenanigans are a legacy that will not soon be forgotten. He loved to eat salmon patties and hot water cornbread. On a good day his little sister Patti made him mincemeat pie. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.

Fran would like to give a special thanks to her son, Joseph, and to very good friends, Bill and Deb Roberts, for being there and continuously supporting she and Elton.

Services will be held at Crosby Church under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 18, at 9a.m. The funeral service will begin at 10a.m., interment to follow, with military honors, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

