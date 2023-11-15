Robert Allen Norwood was born February 6, 1961, in Orange, Texas, to parents Prentice Ray Norwood and Shirlie Gale Turner. He passed away at his home in Tarkington Prairie on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 62.

Robert dedicated many years of his life to the oil and gas industry, eventually retiring from Lubrizol Corp. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Throughout his life, Robert fought his share of demons and with the grace of God he conquered them all.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Shirlie Gale Turner and sister Lorena Sorter. He is survived by his father, Prentice Norwood; wife, Becky Norwood; children, Darlene Anderson, Christopher Norwood and wife Katherine, Thomas Norwood and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Mikeala, Hunter, Codie, Jennifer, Rebecca, Matthew and Prentice; and brother, Shon Norwood and wife Cathy; other survivors include Terry Duff and many other family members and friends.

Family and friends will gather to pay their respects at Rural Shade Baptist Church in Tarkington Prairie on Friday, November 24, 2023, from 1pm to 2pm, with services beginning at 2pm. Bro. Charlie Rice will officiate.

