Entergy Texas partners with Montgomery County Food Bank to provide healthy meals to the community

No one should have to question where their next meal will come from, but unfortunately, that’s the reality for many families in Texas. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas has the second-highest rate of food insecurity in the nation, an issue that’s certainly felt within the Entergy Texas service area.

To help combat food insecurity, Entergy Texas contributed $65,000 to the Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) to support six mobile market distributions in November. The mobile markets are drive-thru food distributions that allow MCFB to bring food assistance directly to areas of high need, serving up to 150-200 families at each distribution.

“Montgomery County Food Bank is blessed by Entergy Texas’ generous donation that will bring joy and sustenance to our community this holiday season,” said Kristine Marlow, president and CEO of Montgomery County Food Bank. “Entergy Texas’ commitment to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need is truly appreciated. Together, we are stronger in the fight against hunger.”

Montgomery County has one of the fastest growing populations in Texas, yet thousands of families still need help putting food on the table. In October, MCFB’s network supported more than 95,000 requests for food assistance, which is the second highest total in the history of the organization. With Entergy Texas’ recent contribution, approximately 1,120 families will have access to nutritious meals.

“We’re proud to give to an organization that shares our mission of building healthy communities,” said Corrin Barrow, public affairs representative for Entergy Texas. “Entergy Texas has been a longstanding community partner of MCFB, and we look forward to supporting even more programs in the future that help provide nutritious food to those in need.”

The Montgomery County Food Bank administers several programs in the region, including nutritional education, senior distributions, and green initiatives like their Produce Rescue Center. To learn more about the programs offered, visit mcfoodbank.org.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 499,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. For the latest news from Entergy, visit the Newsroom.

About Montgomery County Food Bank

Established in 1985, Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) is a nonprofit, hunger relief organization dedicated to uniting the community to fight hunger, providing nutritious food to hungry children, seniors, and families through a network of 80+ partner agencies. MCFB receives, processes, packages, and purposefully distributes donated and surplus food throughout the county. Food is donated by grocery store retailers, local neighbors hosting food drives, and wholesalers. Government commodities are received and distributed through a partnership with Houston Food Bank. MCFB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, partner of Houston Food Bank, member of Feeding Texas and distribution partner of Feeding America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

