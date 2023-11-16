Jesse Charles “Attitude” Ussery, age 57, drove his big rig off into the sunset on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Charles was born on Wednesday, November 17, 1965, in Cleveland, Texas, to Jesse Charles Ussery and Leyte Johnson Ussery, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his Danny Ray Ussery.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Janet Ussery; son, Charles Brandon Ussery; and daughter, Breanna Nicole Ussery; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Charles adored his family, and would walk to the end of the Earth for them.

“Attitude” loved his big “Red” truck, boat, and camping. He also enjoyed showing his cars and trucks and found humor in picking fun at everyone he knew. Charles will be greatly missed by all who knew him, his humor and friendliness always brought smiles to the faces of everyone he encountered.

Visitation for Charles will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Plum Grove Cemetery.

Neal Funeral Home has had the honor of serving Charles and his family.

