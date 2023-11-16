Matthew Brian Koons, a dedicated father, son, coach, leader and friend, passed away Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in his Dayton, Texas, home. Matthew spent every minute of his free time on the ball field coaching and inspiring his players to be so much more than athletes. He was always willing to do anything that needed to be done; often attending DYSA work days and striving to better his community.

He brought out the best in everyone he encountered and his infectious laugh made even the darkest day brighter. Matthew enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time camping and attending scouting events with his children and scout family. He attended every scouting event from Cub Scout Pinewood Derby races to Eagle Scout project days and everything in between. Every Sunday was spent in worship and reflection of his Lord and Savior. Becoming an active member of Christ’s Way Baptist Church enriched his life and spirit beyond measure. Not only did he become closer to God, but he bonded with every member of the church; making sure to welcome any who came to worship.

Matthew is preceded in death by his stepfather Ronnie Burns, father Brian Koons and grandfather Robert “Bob” Koons. He is survived by his son Joshua Koons, daughter Cassandra Koons, their mother Christina Johnson; son Sheridon Graves, daughter Sophie Koons, and their mother Linsey Koons; mother Debbe Koons; grandmother Betty “Betty Nana” Colclazier; grandmother Angela Koons; brother Michael Koons; sister Amy Wiskus and husband James, their children Lindsay, Lacey and Landon; sister Leah Burns and daughter Livy; sister Meghan Parr and husband Preston, their son Jaxxon; great aunt Jan Davis; beloved Corgi, Belle and numerous other family and friends.

Services will be performed by Pastor Mike Chadwick at Sterling Funeral Home (602 N. Main St, Dayton, TX 77535). Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 16th from 5-8pm with the funeral service beginning at 10am on Friday, Nov. 17. In lieu of the usual remembrances, the family requests contributions be made towards the funeral expenses. Memorial contributions may be made to the family via Venmo (@ParacordJunkies) or CashApp ($ParacordJunkies) or directly to Sterling Funeral Home.

