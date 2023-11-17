Linda J. Graham of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed from this life to her next on November 16, 2023, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Born Linda Jean Seale on June 4, 1940, in Nacogdoches, Texas, she was the eldest of three daughters of parents Frank Thomas Seale and Violet Fuller Seale. Linda was a 1958 graduate of Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas. She attended business college in Nacogdoches during her high school summer breaks and graduated there in the summer of 1958. She also attended Stephen F. Austin University.

Linda was a prolific reader, an avid international traveler, having visited 31 states and 21 countries, a cruise enthusiast, an accomplished tournament bridge player and an ardent supporter of the Houston Astros, the Denver Nuggets, and the Golden State Warriors. She spent most of her career as an executive assistant in the oil and gas industry and engineering supply sales. A long-time resident of Aurora, Colorado, Linda moved to Mont Belvieu, Texas after retiring in 2005 to be closer to family.

First and foremost, Linda was a dedicated Christian and servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of the Mississippi Avenue Baptist Church in Aurora where she taught English as a second language. Upon her return to Texas, she joined First Baptist Church-Mont Belvieu. She faithfully and gladly served others through her ministry of visiting area nursing homes where she and two other ladies performed over 11,000 manicures for the residents over the years all while sharing the gospel. Linda hosted a weekly ladies bible study in her home for many years and enjoyed the relationships that came with that. She assisted with disaster relief efforts several times in her community and even as her health declined, she would handwrite greeting cards of encouragement as a ministry of her love for others.

Linda Graham was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sue Porter. She is survived by sons Bill Oliphant (Nubia), of Dayton, and Bruce Oliphant of Mont Belvieu. Grandson Nathan Oliphant (Janine) of Conroe, granddaughter Emily Lauren Ireland (Chance) of Cove, great-granddaughter Kamryn Maribella Ireland, grandson Ivan Oliphant (Nancy) of Bogota, Columbia, , sister Jo Cain of Pearland, and bonus family members Dawson Clayton and Riley Nutter. All of these she prayed for daily without fail. Many other family members and long-time friends will also miss her companionship.

In keeping with her final wishes Linda will be cremated and remains interred in the family plot at the historic Oak Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church-Mont Belvieu, 10110 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu, Texas 77523 on December 2nd at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you do a good deed in her memory. Give someone a hug just because you can, extend a hand of friendship, pray for someone, more than once. Whatever you choose to do be an encouragement and you will be encouraged.

