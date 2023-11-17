Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted felon from Michigan

A 41-year-old Sterling Heights, Mich., man was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 16 after a traffic stop on FM 1485 near Gene Campbell Blvd., in New Caney.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a Pct. 4 deputy stopped a white Bentley for a traffic violation and soon learned that the driver, Michael Johnson, was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for parole violations, issued by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Johnson was taken into custody and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Michigan.

“This arrest highlights the dedication of our deputies in ensuring community safety. Our proactive approach once again proves effective in apprehending individuals who try to evade justice. It is a clear message that our commitment to ‘Professional Law Enforcement Through Dedication and Compassion to the Public’ stands firm,” said Pct. 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden.

