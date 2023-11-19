Diane Sue Kimes was born March 30, 1953 in Houston, Texas, to parents, Pete Benkowski and Mae Shaffer Benkowski. She passed away November 15, 2023 in Shepherd, Texas, at the age of 70.

Diane was the manager of Dairy Queen in Cleveland, Texas, for 8 years, and liked painting ceramics. She has lived in Shepherd, Texas, for the past 71 years and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Mae Benkowski; son-in-law, T.J. Flick; brothers, Leon Benkowski and Pete Benkowski.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Preston Kimes; children, Rhonda Lee Flick, Patrick Lee Kimes, Preston Michael Kimes and wife Sandra; sisters, Kathy Wagner, Barbara Pilkinton; grandchildren, Ryan Flick and wife Amanda, Jake Flick and wife Caroline, Madison Kimes, Camryn Kimes, Dillion Kimes, Audry Flowers; great grandson, Miles Flick.

