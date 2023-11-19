Joy Dawn Maniscalco

Joy “Dawn” Peables Maniscalco, 61, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Dayton. She was born February 24, 1962, in Houston to her late parents, Woodrow Peables and Wanda Jobe Peables.



Dawn was a resident of Dayton for the last 20 years and previously lived in Santa Fe. She grew up in Houston and graduated from Aldine High School in 1980. During her high school years, Dawn was actively involved in the FFA. These early experiences laid the foundation for her love of nature and nurturing spirit.



Dawn’s favorite moments were those spent caring for her grandchildren. Their laughter brought immense joy to her heart. She also found solace in simple pleasures like watching enlightening programs on PBS and gazing at the beauty of the beach. Dawn had an artistic soul and took delight in expressing herself through painting. She often sought inspiration from the enchanting moonlit nights and starry skies that captivated her imagination.



Dawn is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Chrystal Peables.



She is survived by her children, Jesilyn Stanek and her husband, Carlyle, Daniel Maniscalco, and Emily Maniscalco. Dawn’s greatest treasures were undoubtedly her beloved grandchildren: Willow Stanek, Troy Stanek, Holly Stanek, and J.J. Stanek.



Also left to cherish Dawn’s memory are her brothers and sisters: Johnny Colbert, Nona Thomas, Stacey Colbert, Tina Bozarth and her husband David, Tammy Kroll and her husband Chris, Tonya Peables, Perry Peables and his wife Cindy. In addition to her siblings, she leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, including Kristie Kelley and Ashley Miller.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. This gathering will serve as a beautiful celebration of Dawn’s remarkable life. Carlyle Stanek will officiate the ceremony as we come together to honor the legacy she leaves behind.

