Lillie Marie Needham

Lillie Marie Sheppard Needham was born March 18, 1936, in Livingston, Texas. Marie was the youngest of 16 children born to Pairlee and Franklin Sheppard. She went to her Heavenly Home on November 17, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 87.

Her large family lived not far from here in Tarkington Prairie. Marie attended Tarkington schools and was an outstanding athlete in high school. After graduating in 1953, Marie met Gordon Needham from Porter, Texas. They fell in love, and after a short courtship were married in her sister’s house in Angleton, Texas. They settled in Porter and began raising their own family, Guy, Mark and Elizabeth. Sadly, Elizabeth (Liz) lost her life in a car accident in 1972. Marie and Gordon were very active in church and put God first in their life.

Marie had a heart for kids and the gift of teaching, as she taught Sunday school classes and hosted backyard bible school at their house. Marie loved her brothers and sisters, and all her many nieces and nephews. She would never miss a chance to visit with them. All her siblings have gone on to be with the Lord. I’m certain that there is a sweet reunion taking place today, as her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and her family are welcoming her home.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, George Franklin and Pairlee Sheppard; husband, Ferman Gordon Needham; daughter, Elizabeth Dell Needham; brothers, Grover, Haskell, Rayburn, Jesse, Harvey, and Kenneth; sisters, Beatrice, Madine, and Geneva. She is survived by her beloved sons, Guy Needham and wife Carlene, and Mark Needham and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Daniel Needham, David Needham and wife Ashley, Tabitha Needham, Melody Needham; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Needham, Paislynn Needham, and Jace Needham.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10am with Brother Rob Ray and Eddie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery in Porter, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be, David Needham, Daniel Needham, Bubba Needham, Steve Sheppard, Jon Sheppard and Jerry Gay. Honorary Pallbearer will be Larry Needham.

