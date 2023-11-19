Juneid Newton Majors, 87, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, in Liberty. She was born in Woodville, Texas, to the late Opal & Mack E. Newton. She was a longtime resident of Liberty. Juneid graduated in 1953 from Liberty High School. She has been a member of First Baptist Church in Liberty for over 70 years.

She met her beloved husband, Lewie Travis Majors in September 1953, and married him on September 5, 1954. Lewie was the former Mayor of Liberty, Texas. (1968-1974). She and her husband owned and operated “Lewie’s” for 50 years. Their store was featured on “The Eyes of Texas.” Juneid was known for her award-winning Pecan Pies she sold at Lewie’s.

She was also an avid reader and belonged to a book club. Juneid loved to play bridge with her friends, and she belonged to two bridge clubs. She also liked to do volunteer work. Juneid loved to travel with her husband and was always planning her next trip. Later, she traveled with her daughter. Juneid loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them. Friday night suppers were a family tradition for years. Juneid, “Nina,” will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Juneid was preceded in death by her parents Opal & Mack E. Newton; her husband Lewie Travis; and her son, Terry Travis Majors. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory are her daughters Sherri Birdwell & husband John of Liberty, and Joanna Hacker & husband Chris, of Hideaway; her brother Paul E. Newton & wife Celeste of Liberty; her grandchildren whom she loved very much Jeanne Marie Ewing, Lew Birdwell, Julie Potetz, Jill Birdwell, Scott Birdwell, Corey Arceneaux, Sydney Hacker, and Summer Middleton; her seven great-grandchildren Caleb Ewing, Lucy Anne Potetz, John Mack Potetz, Emma Jane Middleton, Cameron Jones, Alexis Birdwell, and Olive Middleton.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Lew Birdwell, Aaron Ewing, Cullen Potetz, Ross Meche, Scott Birdwell, Justin Arceneaux, and Paul Douglas Newton. Honorary pallbearers are Clint Majors, Fred Majors, Greg Majors, and Richard Pickett.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10 am, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 am, at the funeral home with Bro. Tony Hines officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Fairlawn Memorial Cemetery, FM 563, Liberty, Texas, 77557.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

