Charles Arty George, 75, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at his home in Cleveland, Texas. Mr. George was born on December 28, 1947, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Wendell George and Luvada Fowler George. Charles retired from the Huntsville State Prison as a guard. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Luvada George; grandparents, Daniel and Ollie Cain Fowler; cousins, Hubert Young and Daniel Fowler.

Mr. George is survived by his brother, Joseph George and wife Judy of Austin, Texas; sisters, Rita George of Juneau, Alaska and Ollie Virginia of Dover, Tennessee; aunt, Frances Fowler of Houston, Texas; nephews, Warren Sullivan, Joesph Cox, and Stephen Cox; niece, Danielle George; cousins, Karri and John Adams, Malcom Fowler and Marlin Vernon Fowler and a host of family and friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.

