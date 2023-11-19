Joyce Vernelle Peet Twitty, 94, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in Livingston, Texas. She was born on July 20, 1929, in Beaumont, Texas, to the late Alice Joyce Coburn and Jesse Edgar Peet, Sr. Joyce graduated from Barbers Hill High School, in Mont Belvieu, Texas, class of 1947. She went on to obtain her associate degree from Lee College, in Baytown, in 1949. She made her career caring for children, as a paraprofessional, at Barbers Hill ISD. She was a former member of Mont Belvieu United Methodist Church and Asbury United Methodist Church in Pasadena.

Joyce pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for sewing, traveling and cooking. She also loved to go square dancing and was extremely good at it. For many years, Joyce had a flower garden, where she could often be found tending to it. Joyce was very sweet, but she was also strong in her beliefs especially when it came to special needs children and the care they required. She had a great sense of humor and could easily light up a room with her infectious laugh. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband John Roelse of forty-four years; her son Johnny Roelse; her sisters Billie Freeman and Gena Lemmon; her brother Teddy Peet; and her son-in-law Jack Moses. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her second husband Gene Twitty of twenty-four years, of Pasadena; her daughters Alice Rose McCoy and husband Perry of Livingston, Johnelle Moses of Brenham, and Bonnie Williams and husband Bobby of Livingston; her grandchildren Brent McCoy and wife Melissa of Livingston, Brian McCoy and wife Lori of Old River-Winfree, Alyssa Kosyaem and husband Mahmoud of Livingston, Victoria McCoy of Highlands, Brandon McCain and wife Maile of San Antonio, Payton McCain and fiancee Emily of College Station, Beth Moses and fiance Darryl of Conroe, Amy Salinas and husband Jesse of Edinburg, Scooter Williams of Highlands, Kelly Jackson and husband Johnny of Mont Belvieu; her seventeen great-grandchildren; her four great-great-grandchildren; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, beginning at 1pm, in Mont Belvieu United Methodist Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

