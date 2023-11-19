Donna Jane Walkup, 74, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Baytown. She was born on January 4, 1949, in Baytown, to the late Donald Ira and Jo Ann Franks Davis. Donna attended Barbers Hill High School.

Donna pursed many interests, some of which included watching tv especially the Houston Astros and the Houston Rockets. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her precious family. She was very spunky and outgoing. Donna loved nothing more than to have a good time, she could quickly light up a room with her infectious laugh. She was also extremely generous, often finding comfort in helping others in need.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Tony Davis. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughter Toni Harrott and husband Buddy of Katy; her son Jay Dee Aylor and significant other Brandi Barrow of Lovelady; her grandchildren Jonathan Harrott and wife Chelsea of Princeton, Alyssa White and husband Caleb of Houston, and Cole Aylor of Baytown; her great-granddaughter Madelyn Harrott of Princeton; her cousin Frank Manahan and wife Cindy of Flatonia; her beloved dog Cleo; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chris Davis, Jonathan Harrott, Caleb White, Cole Aylor and Frank Manahan.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Harbor Hospice, Baytown, TX, American Cancer Society, or MD Anderson.

IT was Donna’s wish for a private graveside service will be held in Magnolia Park Cemetery with her loving family.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

