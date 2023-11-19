Vicky Ramirez, 55, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 15, 1968, in Houston, Texas, to Blas L. and Connie Garcia Ramirez. Vicky graduated from C.E. King High School, in Houston, class of 1986. After graduation, she attended San Jacinto College.

Vicky pursed many interests, some of which included cooking, exercising, and reading. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She was beautiful inside and out, she always had a smile on her face. Vicky had a wonderful sense of humor, she could easily light up a room with her infectious laugh. She had an enormous heart of gold Vicky would go out of her way to make sure others had what they needed.

Vicky was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Felicidad and Tomas Garcia; and her paternal grandparents Ignacio and Dominga Ramirez. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her parents of Dayton; her son Brandon Graham and girlfriend Lacey Haas of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her daughter Nicole Graham and boyfriend Chris Bell of Pittsburgh; her brother David Ramirez of Dayton; the father of her children Chris Graham of Pittsburgh; her numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; along with a host of other loving relatives.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Graham, Chris Graham, David Ramirez, Greg Young, Chris Bell, and Eric Gonzalez.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Monday, November 20, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, at the funeral home with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Linney Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

