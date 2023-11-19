Gary Lyn Bogle, 72, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 3, 1951, in Orange, Texas, to the late William Carrel and Dovie Belle Flowers Bogle. Gary graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School, in Baytown, the class of 1971. Afterwards, he gained his certification in welding from Lee College. He was a faithful member of New Life Kenefick.

Gary pursued many interests, some of which included his love for fishing and hunting. He was very social; he never met a stranger no matter where he went. It was easy for him to strike a conversation because of his personality. Gary loved his family more than anything, they were his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife Teri Bogle of Dayton; his children Timothy Bogle and wife Shaye of Mont Belvieu, Michael Bogle and wife Stefanie of Baytown, Daniel Bogle and Randi Righter of Baytown, Theresa Bogle of Baytown, Airica Hutton and husband Nate of Crosby and Dawn Smith of Houston; his grandchildren Tamera West, Tiffany West, Zach Bogle, Hayden Bogle, Makenna Bogle, Braydon Bogle, Alexis Bogle, Chase Bogle, Bryce Bogle, Blaise Bogle, Shelby Jones, Nate Hutton, Brantley Smith, and Ava Smith; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Monday, November 20, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 10am on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the New Life Kenefick, 3056 FM 1008, Dayton, Texas 77535.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to American Cancer Society.

