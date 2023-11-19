Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 16, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 16, 2023:
- Rhodes, Landon Mase – Public Intoxication
- Rosabel Torres, Giseyis – Burglary of Vehicles
- Manzanares, Victor – Aggravated Assault
- Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass
- Rivera, Senorina Del Rosario – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Theft of Property
- Lewis, Tonya Denise – Possession of Marijuana
- Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Hood, Robert Thomas – Hold for Harris County