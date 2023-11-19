Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 16, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 16, 2023:

  • Rhodes, Landon Mase – Public Intoxication
  • Rosabel Torres, Giseyis – Burglary of Vehicles
  • Manzanares, Victor – Aggravated Assault
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass
  • Rivera, Senorina Del Rosario – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Theft of Property
  • Lewis, Tonya Denise – Possession of Marijuana
  • Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Hood, Robert Thomas – Hold for Harris County
Farmer, Andrew Eugene
Hood, Robert Thomas
Lewis, Tonya Denise
Manzanares, Victor
Rhodes, Landon Mase
Rivera, Senorina Del Rosario
Rosabel Torres, Giseyis
Simmons, Lakenya Rene
Previous articleGary Lyn Bogle
Next articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 17, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.