Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 17, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 17, 2023:

  • Trevino, Ruben Ray – Public Intoxication
  • Andrews, Jeremiah – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Hitchcock, Tobi Leigh – Violating Civil Rights of a Person in Custody/Sexual
  • Jerome, Faradhia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Cruz, Alem Posado- Untagged Whitetail Deer, Untagged Whitetail Deer, No Harvest Log Filled Out 
  • Robinson, Joshua Jermaine Andre – Theft of Material
  • Sanchez-Maradiaga, Erik Emanuel – Failure to Give Half of Roadway, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Disregard Stop Sign and Hold for Refugio County
  • Young, Timothy John – Failure to Appear
