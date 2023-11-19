Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 17, 2023:
- Trevino, Ruben Ray – Public Intoxication
- Andrews, Jeremiah – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Hitchcock, Tobi Leigh – Violating Civil Rights of a Person in Custody/Sexual
- Jerome, Faradhia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Cruz, Alem Posado- Untagged Whitetail Deer, Untagged Whitetail Deer, No Harvest Log Filled Out
- Robinson, Joshua Jermaine Andre – Theft of Material
- Sanchez-Maradiaga, Erik Emanuel – Failure to Give Half of Roadway, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Disregard Stop Sign and Hold for Refugio County
- Young, Timothy John – Failure to Appear