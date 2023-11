The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 18, 2023:

Aguirre, Rogelio – Theft of Property

Dixon, Jeremiah – Assault/Family Violence

Flores, Janet – Public Intoxication

Guevara, Liliana – Criminal Trespass

Lawson, Jolynn – Public Intoxication

Lomax, Derrick Dewayne – Other agency hold

West, Michael Ray – Theft of Property

Aguirre, Rogelio Dixon, Jeremiah Flores, Janet Guevara, Liliana Lawson, Jolynn Lomax, Derrick Dewayne West, Michael Ray

Share this: Twitter

Facebook