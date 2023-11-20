First Liberty Title opens in Dayton, celebrates with ribbon cutting

First Liberty Title has opened its doors at 109 E US 90 in Dayton inside First Liberty Bank’s Dayton Financial Center. First Liberty Title launched with an objective to provide superior service and title insurance for all property transactions.

Operating under the umbrella of First Liberty Bank, the title company seeks to serve its clients with facilitating secure property transactions, eliminating risks and safeguarding customers against title disputes.

The new company further establishes First Liberty Bank‘s profile in Liberty County and the surrounding area. The bank currently has its headquarters in Liberty and branches in Hardin, Huffman, Dayton, China, Livingston and Mont Belvieu, and soon will have a branch in Colony Ridge.

Charles McGuire (center) is pictured with Sheri Landriault and Bill Sjolander at the grand opening celebration for First Liberty Title in Dayton.

According to FLB President Kelly Stretcher, the new title service, in combination with the bank’s established mortgage service and a comprehensive range of insurance products, makes First Liberty Bank a full-service community bank.

Leading the push for First Liberty Title was Charles McGuire, chairman of the FLB board of directors, and former owner of Tarver Abstract in Liberty. McGuire credited the title company’s three employees – Sheri Landriault, Lindsey Votaw and Kyndall Smith – as the impetus for starting the new title service in his remarks at a grand opening celebration on Monday, Nov. 20.

“Sheri has just a little bit of experience,” said McGuire, jokingly, at the celebration. “She’s been the title examiner for all of Liberty County for at least 42 years. She knows the business.”

Explaining why he believes First Liberty Title is better than other title companies, McGuire said, “I think we have one advantage in that we are part of First Liberty Bank, which is if not the biggest source of home loans in Liberty County, it’s certainly one of the largest. We have a mortgage department where we will be happy to make a home loan, an insurance agency that will be happy to provide insurance for the transaction and now we have a title insurance agency that will close the transaction.”

McGuire said Liberty County is seeing new growth opportunities thanks to the Grand Parkway and the never-ending sprawl of Houston.

For more information on First Liberty Title, go online to https://www.firstlibertytitleco.com/ or call 936-340-4777.

The grand opening celebration coincided with First Liberty Title officially joining the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. A ribbon cutting was held as part of the event. First Liberty Title is the sixth business to join the Dayton Chamber of Commerce since Sean Stockard joined the Chamber as its new CEO in early October.

For more information on becoming a Dayton Chamber of Commerce member, go online to https://daytontxchamber.com/

Marcus Goering with Liberty Development Partners (left) visits with First Liberty Bank Board Chairman Charles McGuire during a grand opening celebration for First Liberty Title on Monday, Nov. 20. The newly-renovated Dayton Financial Center has offices for First Liberty Title Company and First Liberty Insurance Agency, as well as teller for First Liberty Bank. Left to right are Kyndall Smith, escrow and closer, Lindsey Votaw, examiner, and Sheri Landriault, senior examiner. Charles McGuire welcomes guests to the grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for First Liberty Title in Dayton.

