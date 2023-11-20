Celebrate the season with these upcoming Christmas events!

Get ready to jingle all the way through the season as cities and communities across Liberty County and the neighboring area prepare for an enchanting roster of Christmas events. From festive parades to spectacular light displays and charming outdoor markets, there’s an abundance of yuletide joy set to make this Christmas season truly magical for locals and visitors alike. Let’s unwrap what’s in store this Christmas.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Christmas at the Crossroads: Food trucks, shopping and live music! Small businesses will be setting up for Market 353’s Small Business Saturday at 111 N. Church St, Dayton 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Cookie Crawl: A free event for local businesses to open their doors and set up booths, hand out cookies and hot cocoa to the community. Booths will be set up at the Crossroads Plaza in Dayton. Businesses will compete for Best Decorated Door. Registration is open now for business participation, and a map of the businesses involved will be posted at a later date. Cookie Crawl will be taking place from 6 to 9 p.m.

Grinch Parade: Daisetta will be holding a Grinch Parade at 6 p.m. There will be a snack bar before the parade with Frito pies, hot dogs, chips and drinks. After the parade there will be a visit from Santa at 7 p.m. at the pavilion in Daisetta where free chocolate and cookies will be served. Family Movie night will be at 8 p.m. showing How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Daisetta City Pavilion Parking Lot.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Spirit of Christmas: Santa, Games, Hot Chocolate, Food trucks and more! The Nutcracker Market will be opening at 11 a.m. There will also be a parade at 6 p.m. and a tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Hometown Christmas: Vendors, entertainment, food trucks, live music, kids zone, and petting zoo. on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cleveland Civic Center. There will also be a lighted parade in Downtown Cleveland at 6 p.m.

Holiday Decorating Contest: Spread the Christmas Spirit this holiday and have a chance to be the Best Decorated House in Tarkington! Decorating deadline is Dec. 2, and you can register at here.

Breakfast with Santa: Enjoy free breakfast and take a picture with Santa at the First Baptist Church of Liberty, 602 Main St, Liberty from 9 to 11 a.m.

Shepherd ISD Blue and White Christmas: Shepherd ISD is presenting its annual Blue and White Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2. This event is a full day of family-friendly fun that is a heartwarming celebration of community spirit and holiday joy! Our festive lineup includes a carnival extravaganza, Walk with a Doc, pictures and pancakes with Santa, health fair, food and refreshments, a lighted parade and performances by Shepherd ISD students. For information, go online to https://www.facebook.com/events/7236717523039663

Sunday, Dec. 3

Performance of The Messiah by the Canterbury Chorale: The Messiah by George Frideric Handel will be performed by the Canterbury Chorale of Liberty at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2041 Trinity Avenue, Liberty, on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Christmas Parade: The City of Liberty will be holding a Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Courthouse square. If you would like to enter as a float in the parade the deadline is Friday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. and the form is available on the City of Liberty’s website.

Friday, Dec. 8

Christmas photos with Santa: Join First Liberty Bank to get pictures with Santa on Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty location, 1900 Sam Houston St, Liberty.

Saturday, Dec. 9

A Very Prairie Christmas: Family Christmas event with a Christmas vendor market, food, silent auction, door prizes, photo booths, goats in pajamas, entertainment and awards for the Holiday Decorating Contest! At the Tarkington Community Library, this event will take place on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Merry Christmas Festival: Make cookies for Santa, make homemade ornaments, cake walk, food, popcorn, cotton candy, bounce house and more for free at 1278 FM2610, Cleveland on Dec. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. hosted by Brownell’s Bouncers.

Cheer Market: Barber’s Hill High School Cheerleaders will be holding a Holiday Cheer Market at the BBHS Cafeteria, 9696 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Tuna Christmas: The Valley Players will be performing a Christmas comedy, A Tuna Christmas, on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 on 2 p.m. at the Humphreys-Burson Theatre, 1710 Sam Houston, Liberty. Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased here.

Christmas on the Square: Held around the San Jacinto County Courthouse in Coldspring, Texas, and presented by the Coldspring Chamber of Commerce, Christmas on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 9, is a holiday wonderland where you can find one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts at booths and shops around the town square, enjoy pictures with Santa, live entertainment, food booths and a kid zone. The lighted parade begins at 6 p.m. Go to coldspringtexas.org for more information.

Christmas Celebration: Hardin Helping Hands is hosting a Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 5:30 p.m., at Hardin Elementary campus. This event includes performances by Hardin Hornet Band, Hardin Elementary Fourth Grade Choir and Stephanie Blume. The guest speaker this year of School Resource Officer Hugh Bishop. Hardin Helping Hands volunteers will be serving free hot chocolate and cookies.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Christmas Store at the Library: Buy gifts for family and friends at budget friendly prices at the Tarkington Community Library from Dec. 13-15. On Wednesday it will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday the Christmas Store will be open from 12 to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

Christmas photos with Santa: Join First Liberty Bank to get pictures with Santa on Dec. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dayton location, 109 US-90, Dayton.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Pancakes with Santa: Free breakfast, picture with Santa, reindeer games, and crafts at Christ Tabernacle, 2713 Huffman Eastgate Rd., Huffman, on Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Christmas dinner: New Life Kenefick will be providing a free Christmas dinner at the Kenefick Pit, 3626 FM1008, Dayton, on Dec. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 15-24

A Holiday to Remember: The East Montgomery County Improvement District in New Caney is hosting A Holiday to Remember for two weeks from Dec. 15-24 at the Valley Ranch Town Center, 22296 Market Place Dr., New Caney. This event includes ice skating, bumper cars, train rides, a market and Santa Claus! Entry is free; activities like ice skating, snow slides, bumper cars, and train rides are $5-$15, depending on height. There is a 20 percent discount for groups of 10 or more. For more information, go online to https://emcholiday.com/things-to-do/

If we missed an event on our calendar and you want it to be included, please email a flyer and information to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. In the subject line, please put “Christmas event.”

