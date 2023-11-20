Liberty County Republicans welcome slate of candidates for March 5 primary

It might seem like a long time from now, but the March 5 primary election will be here soon enough. To help candidates with the process of signing up for public office, the Liberty County Republican Party (LCRP) hosted the first of four signing events on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Generations Coffee Shop in Liberty, and several Republican candidates for public office wasted no time in turning in their paperwork and paying their filing fees.
Many incumbents are seeking reelection, but there are new faces and names that have jumped into the political fray. At the signing event on Nov. 14, candidates turning in their paperwork were Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop, Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison, Pct. 4 Constable Robbie Thornton, Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Arthur, Sheriff Bobby Rader, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, and challengers Toby Wilburn (running for Pct. 1 commissioner), Michelle Merendino (running for Liberty County district attorney) and Curtis McKinney (running for Liberty County sheriff).
As of Monday, Nov. 20, the list of accepted candidates are:
- Richard Brown, Tax Assessor-Collector
- John Joslin, seeking position of Pct. 6 constable
- David Whitmire, Commissioner Pct. 3
- Toby Wilburn, seeking position of Commissioner Pct. 1
- Linda Chapman, seeking position of Tax Assessor-Collector
- Mark “Maddog” Davison, Constable Pct. 3
- Robert “Robby” Thornton, Jr., Constable Pct. 4
- Steve David Hunter, Constable Pct. 5
- Van Chance Maddox, seeking position of Pct. 1 constable
- Tammy Bishop, Constable Pct. 1
LCRP Chairman Wes Thomas said that others have filed but their paperwork is still pending. He expects to add at least seven more names to the list by Tuesday.
The deadline to sign up as a candidate for the March 5 primary is Monday, Dec. 11, by 6 p.m. LCRP has three upcoming events planned to aid in the sign-up process. They will be held with the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Generations Coffee Shop, 1806 Sam Houston St., Liberty
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m., at the LCRP Quarterly Meeting at the Jack Hartel Community Building, 318 San Jacinto Ave., Liberty
- Monday, Dec. 11, noon to 6 p.m., (deadline day) at the Jack Hartel Community Building
Candidates may submit an application and filing fee to the following address: Liberty County Republican Party, 1808 Sam Houston St, #309, Liberty, Texas, 77575.
If you are a Democrat seeking information on running for public office, please contact Liberty County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Mark at 936-776-8637 or radio9992002@yahoo.com.