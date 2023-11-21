Alyce Faye Hartman, 78, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in Liberty. She was born on September 25, 1945, in Beloit, Wisconsin, to the late Faye Arthur and Alice Louise Bassett Chase.

Alyce pursued many interests, some of which included her love for crafting reading and singing. She was truly the life of the party, lighting up any room with her gorgeous smile. Alyce loved her family so much; they were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Alyce was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson Jonathan Amburgey; and her numerous aunts and uncles. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her beloved husband of fifty-two years Larry of Dayton; her children Faye Amburgey of Dayton, Lisa McDowell and husband Ricky of Baytown, Laura Carpenter of Baytown, Chris Cotter and wife Nancy of Baytown, Linda Artigue and husband Mark of Baytown, her eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her bonus son Mike Riemondo of Dayton; her bonus daughter Jane Cline of Tomball; her other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration honoring Alyce’s life will be announced at a later time.

