Jeffery Scott Kellogg Jr. entered the gates of heaven on November 16, 2023, at the age of 36. He was born in Conroe, Texas on January 23, 1987 to Jeffery Scott Kellogg Sr. and Donna Whitehorn Haley.

In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball and football. As years progressed he worked as a heavy equipment operator. Jeffery cherished time spent with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jeffery is preceded in death by his Paw-Paw, Samuel Kellogg; his brother, Dustin Kellogg; and his aunt Glenda Kellogg.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Scott Kellogg and Shelly Webb; his mother, Donna Haley and husband Grant; his beloved Maw-Maw, Cecila Kellogg; brothers, Grant Haley, Jr. and wife Suellen, Garrett Haley and wife Katie, and Nicholas Webb; sisters, Courtney Kellogg Calderon and husand Camilo and Gwendolyn Haley; daughter, Casyn Kellogg’ nieces and nephew, Keegin Bryson, Kaylee, and Kybrie Calderon; uncles and aunt, Clint Kellogg and wife Marie and Jimmy Kellogg; cousins, Ariel, Stephanie, Nanushka, Krissy, and Tyler; and a host of other loving family and treasured friends.

A memorial service for Jeffery will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00am at Neal Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Meadows officiating.

