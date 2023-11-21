Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 19, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 19, 2023:

  • Davis, Harold Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Denton, Don Allen, Jr – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License, Driving While License Invalid
  • Fruia, Billy Joe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Funes, Mauricio Antonio – Public Order Crimes Class C
  • Lopez, Angel Manuel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Martinez, Adan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wheeler, Tiffany Michelle – Property Theft, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in Correction Facility
  • Wickliff, Blake Mims – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disturbing the Public Peace
