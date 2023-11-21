Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 19, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 19, 2023:

Davis, Harold Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Denton, Don Allen, Jr – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License, Driving While License Invalid

Fruia, Billy Joe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Funes, Mauricio Antonio – Public Order Crimes Class C

Lopez, Angel Manuel – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez, Adan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wheeler, Tiffany Michelle – Property Theft, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in Correction Facility

Wickliff, Blake Mims – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disturbing the Public Peace

Davis, Harold Lee Denton, Don Allen, Jr Fruia, Billy Joe Funes, Mauricio Antonio Lopez, Angel Manuel Martinez, Adan Wheeler, Tiffany Michelle Wickliff, Blake Mims

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

