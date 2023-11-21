Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 19, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 19, 2023:
- Davis, Harold Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Denton, Don Allen, Jr – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License, Driving While License Invalid
- Fruia, Billy Joe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Funes, Mauricio Antonio – Public Order Crimes Class C
- Lopez, Angel Manuel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Martinez, Adan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wheeler, Tiffany Michelle – Property Theft, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in Correction Facility
- Wickliff, Blake Mims – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disturbing the Public Peace