Driver killed after crashing into parked vehicle along US 59

Two motorists from Pennsylvania were involved in a major accident along the 700 block of US 59 in Cleveland on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to Sgt. David Edwards, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department, the Pennsylvania residents were in a 2012 Ford F-350 utility van in the northbound lane of traffic when the driver drifted from the road and slammed into the back of a parked 2022 Freightliner semi.

“The driver and the passenger were both ejected upon impact. The passenger survived, but the driver did not,” Edwards said. “Investigators found that the semi-truck was stopped on the right shoulder out of the traffic lanes and was struck from behind by the Ford truck.”

The deceased driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller.

The passenger and the driver of the semi truck were transported to an area hospital by Allegiance EMS. Both are expected to survive.

The names of the persons involved in the crash are not available at this time.

