Angel Lagoon making a splash in Dayton’s economic development

Dayton, Texas, will soon be home to entertainment venue known as the Angel Lagoon, the first-ever public access lagoon in the state. This aquatic oasis promises to revolutionize the concept of local recreational spaces. Featuring crystal-clear blue waters reminiscent of the Caribbean seas, Angel Lagoon, located at the entrance of the River Ranch community on SH 146 south of Dayton, will offer a taste of paradise close to home.

At a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony and celebration on Nov. 16, invited guests, including city and county leaders, were given a glimpse of what Angel Lagoon will bring to Dayton when it opens in the summer of 2024.

“Home, work, and everywhere else. We need this third place to relax and connect. In recent decades, shopping centers have filled this role. But the world around us has evolved. Experiences are worth more to us than things. We want a different place, somewhere with fresh air, sunlight, and nature. And what public space exists today where we can dine, shop and spend time with our friends and family in a beautiful and natural environment? None, until now. Welcome to public access lagoons like Crystal Lagoons, where you will no longer have to travel far to feel a world away. You could be lying in a tropical white sand beach beside turquoise waters just moments from your front door. With the addition of an innovative public access saloon, the property can be customized and transformed into a hub of activity appealing to everyone,” says the voice in a recorded promotional video shown at the event.

Pictured is Lago Mar, one of the other Lagoon projects created by The Lagoon Development Company. The entertainment venues feature crystal clear blue water for swimming and watersports.

Uri Man, CEO of The Lagoon Development Company, shared that Angel Lagoon will be the anchor of a 40-acre amenity village with 150 acres around the Lagoon for commercial development. The name of the Lagoon is a nod to Greg Angel, one of the developers.

“This Lagoon is already having a great impact, an economic impact, on the city. There are condos being announced, apartments being announced, new restaurants, new shopping centers, new grocery stores all being announced in the City of Dayton, and a great part of that is bringing this attraction to the city, which puts the city of Dayton on the map as it serves as a super regional attraction,” Man said. “We’re going to have visitors to new hotels coming to the city of Dayton from all over the state and beyond.”

Man said that properties in the River Ranch community are “selling like hotcakes.” Once completed, River Ranch will bring roughly 7,000 new rooftops to Dayton.

“We have record sales in the community right now and we expect that the project will continue to enjoy a lot of excitement as the Lagoon is developed,” Man said. “If you’re going to buy a new home in a new project, why wouldn’t you buy where you can walk to the beach, where you can use your golf cart? All year round you can enjoy beach life, walking distance from your home. The crystal lagoon that is being developed here, four beaches of beach life, the first-ever public access lagoon, will have tremendous amenities on the perimeter of the lagoon.”

Angel Lagoon will feature an amphitheater called the Angel Lagoon Live where entertainment will be provided from a floating stage, a national sailing club where families can learn how to sail, paddle boarding and kayaking, a heated swim zone, an open-air palapa grill where guests can enjoy great burgers, tacos, pina coladas and margaritas.

Angel Lagoon will also have an area for couples hoping to have a beach wedding without the expense of traveling to far locales.

“Can you imagine driving and suddenly seeing the turquoise blue water that you imagine you could only see in the Bahamas or in beautiful places right here in the city of Dayton, Texas? Beach life? You can see beautiful cabanas will have lounge chairs, water sports. It’s going to be a gathering place where we’ll have lots of festivals, food and wine festivals,” Man said.

Dayton Mayor Martin Mudd shared his enthusiasm for the Angel Lagoon project as Uri Man, CEO of The Lagoon Development Company, looks on.

Bill Sjolander, of Dayton, one of the partners in the River Ranch project, attended the groundbreaking event. Standing outside the pavilion where the celebration was being held, Sjolander watched dozers moving dirt on the Lagoon site – former farm land, some of which Sjolander worked in his previous life as a farmer.

“I think it’s going to be a really good addition to Liberty County. That’s the important thing. That’s my goal, always has been, to improve Liberty County,” Sjolander said.

When asked how he would respond to naysayers who regret seeing farmland used for commercial development, Sjolander said, “Well, those people are not foresighted enough to realize that Liberty County is going to grow whether or not we want it. Controlling the growth is the key. It’s exciting to see it happening and see it come to fruition and be what it is for the community. I think it’s a real addition, and I hope the community will grow to feel the same way.”

The City of Dayton was well-represented at the ceremonial groundbreaking for Angel Lagoon on Nov. 16. Left to right, back row, are Meadow Noyer, Sherisa Hoy, Dayton Mayor Martin Mudd, Councilwoman Valorie Barton; front row, Bonnie Wentworth, Lacey Cooper Bell and Councilwoman Janette Frick.

Bill Sjolander and Greg Angel stand in front of the construction site for Angel Lagoon, which is being built on SH 146 south of Dayton at the entrance of the new River Ranch community. Michael Garfield, known as The High-Tech Texan on radio shows, acts as the master of ceremonies for groundbreaking event for Angel Lagoon on Nov. 16. Guests at the groundbreaking event for Angel Lagoon were given an opportunity to take a tour by Jeep. Originally, the developers had hoped to give everyone a tour of the construction site, but that was prevented by rain that passed through a day earlier.

