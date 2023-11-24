Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 21, 2023:
- Avalos, Miguel – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14
- Benavides, Yexis Estrada – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Benjamin, Schoop David – Theft of Property
- Brandon, Fertig Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Montgomery, Calvin Wayne – Deadly Conduct
- Resensez, Juan – Possession of Marijuana
- Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie – Theft of Property and Bail Jumping
- Vasquez, Francisco Luis – Driving While Intoxicated