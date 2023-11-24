Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 21, 2023:

Avalos, Miguel – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14

Benavides, Yexis Estrada – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Benjamin, Schoop David – Theft of Property

Brandon, Fertig Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Montgomery, Calvin Wayne – Deadly Conduct

Resensez, Juan – Possession of Marijuana

Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie – Theft of Property and Bail Jumping

Vasquez, Francisco Luis – Driving While Intoxicated

