The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 22, 2023:

Andrade, Guillermo – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Reckless Driving

Brown, Chadrick – Property Theft

Chavis, David Lee – Burglary of a Vehicle (no mugshot)

Hard, Jason Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance x 2, Possession of Marijuana

Warrick, Kiana – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving

Andrade, Guillermo Brown, Chadrick Hard, Jason Lee Warrick, Kiana

Share this: Twitter

Facebook