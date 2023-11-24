Royce Eugene Gregory, Sr.

Royce Eugene Gregory, Sr.  was born August 21, 1931, in Sweetwater, Texas, to parents John Benjamin Gregory and Odessa Thelma Maxey Gregory. He passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the age of 92.

Royce is preceded in death by his parents; John and Odessa Gregory; wife, Eleanor B. Gregory; son, Royce E. Gregory, Jr. (Gene); brothers, Ben “Bennie” Gregory, Melvin Gregory and David Gregory; great-granddaughter, Madison Lynn McKinley; and his beloved K-9 companion, Pete.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan McKinley and husband Rob, Karen Murray and husband Ken; daughter-in-law, Mary Gregory; grandchildren, Lauren McKinley and husband Trey McLean, Robbie McKinley, Shannon Thompson, Jennifer Mclaughlin and husband Andrew, Jamie Pinner and husband Jeremy, Gayle Gregory, and Jimmy Gregory; great-grandchildren, Haley Pinner, Tyler Pinner, Summer Pinner, MacKenzie Pinner, Jaxson Pinner, Molly Mclaughlin, Kennedy Mclaughlin, Alora Mclaughlin, and Eleanor McKinley; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 10:00am, with his funeral service immediately following at 11:00am.  Pastor Dalton Currie will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens in Cleveland, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be Trey McLean, Shannon Thompson, Jeremy Pinner, Robbie McKinley, Rob McKinley, Jim Gregory and Ken Murray.

