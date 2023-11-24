Joseph Roy Hopkins was born December 3, 1941, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents, Joe Hopkins and Eula Gilley Hopkins. He passed away November 22, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 81.

Joseph served our country in the US Army and US Coast Guard, and was a truckdriver for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Eula Hopkins; sister, Theresa Canaday; brothers, Bill Hopkins, J.C. Hopkins.

Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Blanche Hopkins; children, Kenneth Plummer and wife Fran, Cathy Thorsen, Wanda Bland and husband Scott, Troy Hopkins Kilby; sisters, Elsie Hopkins and Marsha Flores; grandchildren, Ken Allen Plummer, Damon Grace, Meagan John, Teran Grace, Daniel Thorsen, Leanna Darais and husband Matt, Riley Harrell; numerous great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

