Alfred Marvin Cessna, 86, of Lufkin, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1937, in Hardin, to the late Edwin T. and Dorothy Mae Faulk Cessna. Alfred graduated from Hardin High School, class of 1955.

He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy from 1955- 1959. Alfred later obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston, and then his master’s degree from Sam Houston State University in 1975 all while he was a member of the Dallas Police Dept. He was wounded while on duty in 1978 and retired in 1979.

Alfred pursued many interests, some of which included gardening, tinkering, working on small engines, and just being in the outdoors in general. He also had a passion for reading and working puzzles. Alfred was tough, and very strong-willed. He loved to joke with people and liked to be the center of attention. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty; and his brothers Bobby Cessna and Don Cessna. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his son William A. Cessna and wife Jill of Davidson, North Carolina; his daughter Lynn Cessna of Moss Hill; his grandchildren Samantha Garcia of Cedar Park, Megan Cessna of Davidson, and Grayson Cessna of Davidson; his great-grandchildren Joseph and Makayla Garcia both of Cedar Park; his brother John Cessna and wife Darla of Bullard; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service for Mr. Cessna will begin at 12pm, on Monday, November 27, 2023, in Hardin Chapel Cemetery, Hardin, Texas, with Bro. Tony Hines officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

