Plum Grove Police Department gets ‘new’ donated vehicles

Plum Grove Police Department has two new patrol vehicles that were generously donated to help support the recently-formed police department.

The donation came from Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which has donated vehicles before to other agencies. The two Ford Explorers were donated through the City of Plum Grove.

“Compared to a lot of vehicles that go out of service in police departments, these were in pretty good shape overall, but still needed work just like any vehicle that has been on the street and has been actively working on patrol,” said Plum Grove Police Chief Brandon Frazier.

The white patrol vehicles are the older ones in the Plum Grove Police Department fleet. The black vehicles are the newest to join the fleet and were donated by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Frazier, the PD has suffered three major fleet incidents that have damaged three different vehicles. He says the PD has been building up their vehicles to the standards needed for all of the vehicles to go into service.

“We started with the Charger, purchased it, and then me and several firemen built all the equipment on it and put it together. Same thing with the Tahoe, the firemen came together with me and helped me put it together. These are no different. We went through all the mechanical deals and made any repairs needed,” said Frazier.

The two donated vehicles came with the lights and emergency equipment already installed, which was a welcome surprise for Frazier as very little was work was needed to get the vehicles ready.

“Some of the firemen helped me with the mechanical stuff on the vehicles, so we cut as much costs as possible because the PD’s budget doesn’t allow for a whole lot. Anytime we can do anything ourselves, if we can get the parts and do as much of it as we can in-house, helps save money and helps save the city some money,” said Frazier.

The two new patrol vehicles are now in service.

