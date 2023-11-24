Penny Gaylynn Banning, 63, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Oct. 30, 2023. Penny was born on March 27, 1960, in Dayton, Texas, to Chester and Myrtle Mae Sheffield.

Penny was a kind-hearted individual. She had a passion for cooking and loved watching crafting shows. Penny cherished the time spent with her friends, sharing laughter and creating lasting memories. She especially loved the holiday seasons, finding joy in the festivities and celebrations.

In her younger years, Penny enjoyed camping, fishing and going on trips with friends and family, including going to the beach.

Penny is survived by her sister, Jeannie Meismer and her husband, Patrick Meismer; her daughters, Brandy Fajkus-Goodwin and husband Christian Goodwin, JoNetta Banning and fiancé Kurt Hegman; her granddaughter, Chelsey Korona and her husband, Joe Korona; her nieces, Randel Kesler, Rachel Banning and Jennifer DeSha Miller; her nephew, Chester Sheffield III and his wife April Sheffield, and their children; her uncle, JE Murphy and his wife, Joyce; and multiple caring extended family members.

She also leaves behind a host of loving friends, including Brenda Satterwhite, The Deforrest Family, Steven Moore, Catheryn Parish, Pam and Tony Spain, and their children, Shaun, Kyle and Cody, Susan Hammonds, Judy Campbell, Liz, Linda, Etta Johnson, Lisa and husband Keith, and Crystal Turner.

Penny was preceded in death by her father, Chester Sheffield Sr., her mother, Myrtle Sheffield, her brother Chester Sheffield Jr., her sister, Barbara Baker, her aunt, Esther Thornton and her husband, R.L., her aunt, Joetta Richey and her husband, Marvin, her uncle, Bill Murphy and his wife, Dorothy, her uncle, James Murphy and his wife, Goldie, her uncle Doc Murphy and his wife Alice, and her uncle, Fortune Murphy and his wife, Bernice.

Special thanks to Penny’s caregivers, Xiromara Araujo and Helen Miller, for their dedicated and compassionate care. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

