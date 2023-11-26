Susan Gayle Bonds Martin was born May 11, 1958, in Lufkin, Texas, and went to be with our loving Heavenly Father on November 20, 2023, in Oakhurst, Texas. Susan was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Betty Jo Elliott Bonds.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Tracy Yarborough (Bodie), Shanna Banks (Anthony); grandchildren, David Yarborough (Lindsey), Lexie Yarborough, Anaya Eichelberger, Adara-Zo Banks, Anthony Banks III (Maiah); great-grandchildren, Riley Jane Yarborough, Alivia Banks; sisters Fran Bowen (Lloyd) Elizabeth Bartee (Don); brother, Buddy Bonds (Sue) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lovingly known as Robin, she spent majority of her life in South Carolina, but proudly and frequently shared her love for the great state of Texas. Robin enjoyed the simple things in life including gardening, flowers, and her favorite southern staple, Blue Bell ice cream. The family even called her “The Blue Bell Connoisseur”.

Most dear to her heart was spending time with family as often as possible and traveling the US with her sisters and brother-in-law. Robin was described as; fiery yet compassionate, strong, quick-witted, and loving in her own special way. Most of her passion was forged in the deep love for her two daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren along with tremendous appreciation for her two sons-in-law. The impact and legacy her strong, independent soul had on the family will never be forgotten and will live on for many generations. Above all else, Robin will be remembered for her love for the Lord. May she rest high on the mountain.

Given that Robin’s heart was truly “in” Texas, services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 11:00 am at Center Hill Baptist Church, 110 Center Hill Road, Oakhurst, TX 77359. Graveside services will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Susan’s honor to Epworth Children’s Home –https://www.epworthchildrenshome.org/give/ or PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

