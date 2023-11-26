Dorothy Blanche Drummond was born June 25, 1934, in Olivia, Minnesota, to parents, Joe and Blanche Sluka. She passed away November 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 89.

Dorothy spent a lifetime taking care of others. She loved feeding people at the restaurants, delis, and supermarkets that she worked for. Although she was born in Minnesota, she was proud to be a Texan for over 55 years.

Dorothy was the general manager of the VFW Post in Romayor before its closing and she was heavily involved with the AMVETS and Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Blanche Sluka; husband, William Earl Drummond; son, Perry Joe Drummond; sisters, Elizabeth, Genaveve, Lilian, and Frances. She is survived by her daughter, Kandy Martin; grandchildren, Katelyn Blanche Ann Martin and Grace Ann Martin.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10:30am with Chaplain Michael Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas, at 1pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

