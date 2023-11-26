Shirley Faye Turman was born January 21, 1933, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Cleon Alaska Buckley and Anna Lillian Kerns Buckley. She went to her Heavenly Home on November 23, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 90.

Shirley had a passion for cooking for family and friend gatherings and competing in BBQ Cook Offs, in which she attained countless championship awards. She had an undeniable passion for dancing with the love of her life, Speedy. Shirley loved all the Houston sports teams, especially the Houston Rockets. She had a deep love for her country and has been a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1839 since 2001 and was the president of the Auxiliary for 9 of those years. She was decorated and given many awards for her service to the VFW. Shirley retired after 33 years with the Diagnostic Clinic of Houston. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she loved all of the gatherings with them. Shirley will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleon Alaska and Anna Lillian Buckley; husband, G.C. “Speedy” Turman; brothers, Jack Buckley and Thomas Buckley; twin sister, Dorothy Ludwig; grandson, Bobby Turman. Shirley is survived by her children, Deborah Wells, Daniel Hodges and wife Linda, Rhonda Kinder and husband Robert; step children, Floyd Van Turman, Linda Foreman and husband Cliff, Rhonda Perry and husband Anthony, Lisa Joseph and husband Pat; sister, Geraldine Ferguson; grandchildren, Robert Coleman, Sheri Steadman, Daniel Hodges Jr, Christopher Green, Jennifer Hare; step grandchildren, Jackie Hennexson, Traci Tucker, Dominique Dunlap DeMoss, Tory Joseph, Walter “Chucky” Gooden, Joshua Perry; 20 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be at Pace Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10am with Christopher Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be Daniel Hodges Jr, Deanthony Hodges, Robert Coleman, Ethan Townsend, Robert Kinder, Kaitlyn Nickole (Nikki) Hodges.

