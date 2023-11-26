Tommy Alton Diehl, Jr., 78, of Kountze, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in Beaumont. He was born in Liberty, Texas, on January 21, 1945, to the late Marguerite Belle Norris and Tommy Alton Diehl, Sr. Tommy attended Liberty High School, in Liberty. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Tommy pursued many interests, some of which included watching Westerns, smoking sausage, tending to his garden, and collecting guns. He also had a fond love for hunting and fishing. Tommy could often be found working on tractors and other small engines, or just tinkering in the shop. He was a very hard-working man, he always made sure his family had everything they needed. Tommy was extremely organized, everything had its place and his truck was always spotless. He was also prideful in his appearance, always dressed for the right occasion with his hair perfectly combed.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Lucy Ann Murphy, Alice Reheders, and Arlene Davis; his great-grandson Carter King George; and his first wife Sandra Thornton Diehl. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his partner of twenty years Judy Carroll of Kountze; his children Robin George and husband Phillip of Liberty, Darrell Diehl and wife Lori of Hardin, and Belinda Williamson and husband Wade of Hardin; his grandchildren Megan Fregia and husband Denton of Liberty, Tyler George and wife Amanda of Liberty, Emalee Diehl of Hardin, Robert Diehl and wife Elizabeth of Hardin, Jessica Williamson of Houston, Cheyenne Williamson of Hardin and Walker Williamson of Hardin; his great-grandchildren Peyton and Addyson Fregia both of Liberty, Madalyn, Remington, and Rhett George all of Liberty, and Emberlee and Riley Diehl both of Hardin; his sister Debbie Diehl of Conroe; the mother of his children Jane Kornegay Diehl; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Phillip George, Wade Williamson, Walker Williamson, Tyler George, Emalee Diehl, Travis Dryden, Brian Adams, and Blake Blankenship. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Diehl, Robert Diehl, Allen Wayne Eddings, James Vales, Randy Glaze, and Oscar Cooper.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11 am, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in the sanctuary of North Main Baptist, 4709 N. Main Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 pm, at the church with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Norris Cemetery, FM 563 in Liberty.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

