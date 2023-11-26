Molly Anne Fulton, 64, of Baytown, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on June 9, 1959, to the late Robert and Gardenia Gregory. Molly graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1977.

Throughout her life, Molly’s greatest joys revolved around her family. Her heart beamed with pride and joy in the presence of her grandchildren. Molly pursued many interests, some of which included reading, tending to her plants, and always on the hunt for a good sale while shopping. The beach was her happy place. Molly never met a stranger. She served the community for many years in the Chambers County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office. That is where many people met and grew to love Molly over the years.

Molly was preceded in death by her parents; and her son Mac Fulton. She leaves behind her grandchildren Jaci Fulton, Kellen Fulton, and Augustus Hutter; her daughter-in-law Stacie Hutter and husband Wes; her brothers Robert “Bert” Gregory and wife Linda and Philip Gregory; her nieces Victoria Dunleavy and husband Richard and Chrissy Semien and husband Ronie; her very special friend Jennifer Taylor; and a host of extended family and friends.

Molly will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those fortunate enough to have experienced her love.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10am until 11am, on Friday, December 1, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. The funeral service will follow at 11am. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Sterling-White Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Highlands, Texas 77562.

