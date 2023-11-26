Goldie Ann McCall, 62, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in Baytown. She was born on July 10, 1961, in Oklahoma City, to the late Golden J. and Jaquetta Ann Thomas McCall. Goldie has lived in the Dayton area for more than twenty years. She attended Old River Assembly of God.

Goldie pursued many interests, some of which included her love for gardening. She also could often be found in different cemeteries checking out old headstones. She loved to learn about others and their accomplishments in life. Goldie found that her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. She was strong-willed and often stubborn. If someone told her she couldn’t do something, she took it as a challenge and set her mind to prove them wrong. She was also very fun loving and was a joy to be around. Goldie cared deeply for those she loved, always making sure that others had everything they needed before herself. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Robert Noe; her niece Melissa Choate; and her nephew Travis McCall. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her son Jonathon Mann of Dayton; her daughter Crystall Bridger and husband Travis of Lansing, Michigan; her grandchildren Hayden Bridger and wife Courtney of Kings Bay, Georgia, Arianna Bridger, Sophia Bridger and Simeon Bridger all of Lansing her siblings Frank J. McCall of Dayton, Julie McCall of Georgia, Jerry McCall and wife Carol of Snake River, Jeffrey McCall and wife Dawn of Dayton, and Janet Caple of Dayton; her bonus daughters Jamie Choate and Cristina Choate of Oklahoma; her numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, at the funeral home with Bro. Gene Summers officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

