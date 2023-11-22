James “Butch” Wiley Barkdull, Jr.

James “Butch” Wiley Barkdull, Jr., 73, of Hull, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 20, 2023, at his home in Hull, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

Butch was born on October 8, 1950, in Pineville, Louisiana, to the late James Wiley Barkdull, Sr. and Jessie Lee Gilcrease. James was a gifted musician and enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. James was a man of God, loved his family, horses, and the country way of life. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by parents, James Wiley Barkdull, Sr. and Jessie Lee Gilcrease; daughter, Suzanne Barkdull; grandson, Tyler Cruse; and sister, Wilma Jo Barkdull.

He is survived by his wife, Dale Barkdull of Hull, Texas; daughters, Michelle Drye and husband Jeff of Katy, Texas and Audrea Harris and husband Eric of Kenefick, Texas; brothers, Jay Barkdull and wife Norma of LaPorte, Texas and Michael Barkdull of Tarkington, Texas; sister, Jana Jackson and husband Darrel of Livingston, Texas; grandchildren, Hunter Cruse, Emily Harris and Eric Harris; great-grandchild, Delilah Harris; and fur baby, Raynee that was always by his side.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

