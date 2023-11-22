Charles Jack Smalley

Charles Jack Smalley, 89, of Hull, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Liberty Healthcare in Liberty, Texas. Mr. Smalley was born on January 15, 1934, to the late Jack Mancil and Francis Smalley in Daisetta, Texas.

Charles was a deacon and devoted member of Hardin Baptist Church. Mr. Smalley was the owner of J and I Auto Sales in Hull, Texas. He enjoyed traveling and living abroad. First in Scotland, and then in Japan where he assisted building a service vessel for use in the North Sea. Charles will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack Smalley; daughter-in-law, Angela Smalley; daughter, Sherry Brown; grandson, Randall Brown; brothers, Frank Tousha, Tommy Tousha, Harold Tousha, and Chester Tousha.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 49 years, Ima Smalley of Hull, Texas; son, Glenn Smalley of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin Brown and wife Jamie, Leslie Brown, Nikki Linn and husband Alvin, Stephanie Smalley and Sarah Smalley; great-grandchildren; Gavin Linn, Kylie Linn and Liberty Skodack; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

Serving Charles as pallbearers are Randy Blackburn, Kevin Brown, Mike Bradford, Greg Tousha, James Jackson and Harvey Finley.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 11:00 am until service time. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm on Friday, November 24, 2023, officiated by Pastor Tony Hines at Faith & Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

