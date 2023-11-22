Robert Earl Biano

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Robert Earl Biano was born December 7, 1939, in Kirbyville, Texas, to parents, Carl Luther Biano and Bertha Lucille Morgan Biano. He passed away November 16, 2023, in Nacogdoches, Texas, at the age of 83. Robert served our country in the US Army from 1958-1960. He was a Safety Engineer for Oil Refineries and also worked in Real Estate.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Luther Biano and Bertha Lucille Biano; wife of 62 years, Irma Biano; son, Charles Biano; grandson, Joshua Cody Biano; brothers, Cleburne Burwick, Jackie Burwick, Danny Biano. He is survived by his daughters, Letty Harris and husband Donnie, Michelle Santos; daughter-in-law, Angal Biano; brother, Carl David Biano and wife Pat; sister in law, Rosie Schilling; grandchildren, Misty Hensley and husband Coby, Mary Rose Santos, Nicolas Harris, Stephanie Cantu and husband Ramsey, Brandon Marcus, Alyssa Shirley and husband Jermie, Sabrina Santos, Rachelle Margo and husband Juan, Annabel Santos, Michael Marcus, Wyatt Biano, Charlee Biano; great-grandchildren, Haysly Walsdorf, Miles Marcus, Slayden Slate, Colton Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 7-9pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 2pm. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Wyatt Biano, Nicolas Harris, Mark Aguillard, Juan Margo, Stephen Krismer, Miller Pratt, Ramsey Cantu, Colby Hensley. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jess Lockhart and Kyle Slate.

Special thanks to all the staff at Magnolia Court in Nacogdoches, Texas, and Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas.

To send flowers to the family in memory of Robert Earl Biano, please visit our flower store.

Previous articleSamantha “Sandy” Mae Springer
Next articleCharles Jack Smalley
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.