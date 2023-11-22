Robert Earl Biano was born December 7, 1939, in Kirbyville, Texas, to parents, Carl Luther Biano and Bertha Lucille Morgan Biano. He passed away November 16, 2023, in Nacogdoches, Texas, at the age of 83. Robert served our country in the US Army from 1958-1960. He was a Safety Engineer for Oil Refineries and also worked in Real Estate.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Luther Biano and Bertha Lucille Biano; wife of 62 years, Irma Biano; son, Charles Biano; grandson, Joshua Cody Biano; brothers, Cleburne Burwick, Jackie Burwick, Danny Biano. He is survived by his daughters, Letty Harris and husband Donnie, Michelle Santos; daughter-in-law, Angal Biano; brother, Carl David Biano and wife Pat; sister in law, Rosie Schilling; grandchildren, Misty Hensley and husband Coby, Mary Rose Santos, Nicolas Harris, Stephanie Cantu and husband Ramsey, Brandon Marcus, Alyssa Shirley and husband Jermie, Sabrina Santos, Rachelle Margo and husband Juan, Annabel Santos, Michael Marcus, Wyatt Biano, Charlee Biano; great-grandchildren, Haysly Walsdorf, Miles Marcus, Slayden Slate, Colton Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 7-9pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 2pm. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Wyatt Biano, Nicolas Harris, Mark Aguillard, Juan Margo, Stephen Krismer, Miller Pratt, Ramsey Cantu, Colby Hensley. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jess Lockhart and Kyle Slate.

Special thanks to all the staff at Magnolia Court in Nacogdoches, Texas, and Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas.

