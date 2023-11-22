Samantha “Sandy” Mae Springer

April 17, 1948 – November 17, 2023

Sandy is preceded in death by her father, Warren G Sykes; mother, Jaunita Chloe McBride; her husband and soul mate, James “Jim” Springer; son, Michael Don Swihart; brother, William “Bill” Gordon and wife Judy; brother, Warren “Skipper” Sykes; sister, Ruby “Jamie” McBride; stepson, Anthony; and best friends of 30 plus years, Don and Charlie Ipes.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Swihart, Joy Martin, Samantha Hill and husband Chris; sister, Edie McBride; stepchildren, Lesa Farthing and husband Michael, Richard Martin and wife Mardel, Rob Duckett and wife Jessi, Wayne Duckett and wife Leighann, Mickey Springer, Lindy Springer, and Jamie Springer; grandchildren, Jordan Martin and wife Annie, Bailey Romero and husband CJ, Austin Martin and better half Kadence, Jayce Sullivan, Preston Sullivan, and Wade Sullivan; bonus grandchildren, Michael, Traceym Kristen, Chase, Amy, Kim, Bobby, Kellie, Kerwin (Sydnie, Kellah, Keaston, Karoline), Chase (Megan, Hallie), Victoria (Memphis); her pride and joy, her first great grandbaby, Beau Michael Martin; amazing friends that she has always considered family, Jimmy, Prissy & Tim Hight; and numerous nieces and nephews, lifelong friends and kids that she became “The Mother Hen” to over the years.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00am at A.V. ‘Bull’ Sallas Park Sports Complex 21675A McCleskey Road New Caney, Texas 77357.

