Shoplifting suspect gets jail time for watch theft at Cleveland Walmart

A 60-year-old Houston man, Darryl Ray Woods, is facing criminal charges after his arrest on Nov. 11 at the Cleveland Walmart store.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Woods is accused of stealing three watches, clothes and bike lights, which he allegedly concealed in a backpack taken from the store. The theft was reported to Cleveland PD by Walmart’s asset protection personnel, who had reportedly detained the suspect as he attempted to leave the store.

Cleveland Police Officer Crisanto was dispatched to the store and arrived as Woods reportedly was attempting to exit the asset protection office inside the store. Crisanto reportedly grabbed the subject and a struggle ensued. Cleveland Police Officer Scott arrived at the location and assisted Crisanto with placing Woods in hand restraints. Woods was then placed inside a patrol vehicle while officers continued their investigation.

Broussard said that asset protection personnel reportedly observed Woods in the watch section of the store selecting three watches. He then grabbed a backpack from the shelf and went to the men’s wear section and began concealing the items. Woods reportedly also selected a pair of jeans, a shirt, shoes, gloves and bike lights.

“Darryl then proceeded to the grocery side and walked through the self-check without attempting to pay for the items. Darryl passed all points of sales without paying for the merchandise,” Broussard said.

More items reportedly were discovered from inside Woods’ sweater.

Woods was placed in custody and transported to the Cleveland PD Jail where he was booked-in for Theft of Property, greater than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions. Bond was set at $10,000 by Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ralph Fuller. Woods was later transported to the Liberty County Jail.

The amount stolen and recovered was $209.18, said Broussard.

