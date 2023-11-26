Authorities seek potential child exploitation victims in Southeast Texas

A former martial arts and gymnastics instructor from Alvin has been charged with multiple child pornography crimes, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Franklin Joseph Perkins, 40, previously worked at the Kuk Sool Won Dojo and Gulf Coast Gymnastics, both located in Alvin. He is charged with transportation, receipt and possession of child pornography.

Perkins appeared today for a detention hearing, at which time U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison found him to be a danger to the community and ordered him into custody pending further criminal proceedings.

Law enforcement has identified at least two alleged victims but believe there are more. If you are a victim or have any information about potential others, please contact Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Galveston at 409-443-0103.

A federal grand jury returned the three-count indictment Nov. 15.

According to information presented at the detention hearing, the investigation began when they learned of suspected child sexual abuse materials uploaded using an online account Perkins controlled. They executed a federal search warrant at his residence which revealed child sexual abuse content stored in a Google Drive account associated with Perkins, according to the testimony and evidence at the hearing today. Law enforcement also allegedly discovered non-pornographic images of what appears to be underage minors in gymnastics clothing and screenshots that depict young girls’ social media accounts.

During the investigation, two women, now adults, have come forward to report allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate contact involving Perkins when they were still minors living in Alvin. At the hearing today, the court heard that Perkins was their gymnastics instructor, according to the allegations.

“We entrust our children to the care of instructors, coaches and other authority figures. We cannot and will not take these kinds of allegations lightly,” said Hamdani. “But, we also need your help. Our goal is not only to secure justice but to also make sure any and all possible victims have their voices heard. If you or anyone you know has been in contact with Franklin Perkins and have knowledge any potential crime, please come forward.”

“Identifying victims of child sexual exploitation not only helps law enforcement investigate and convict the individuals responsible for the abuse, it also helps to connect the victims and their families with the services they need to recover,” said Mark Dawson, special agent in charge for HSI Houston. “HSI has dedicated full-time victim assistant specialists who work closely with child sexual exploitation victims to connect them with the medical treatment, counseling and other services that they might need following sexual abuse. We know this process can be extremely difficult for victims and our specialists make every effort to sensitively respond to the unique needs of child victims and provide a trauma-informed environment conducive to recovery.”

If convicted, Perkins faces a minimum of five and up to 20 years in federal prison, for the transportation and receipt charges and up to 10 for possessing child pornography. All counts also carry a potential fine of $250,000 as well as a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Trafficking Act, a maximum of a $35,000 special assessment under the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act and mandatory restitution in an amount of no less than $3,000 per victim.

Suspected victims of child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by calling its toll-free 24-hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colton Turner is prosecuting the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood – a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

